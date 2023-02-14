"Definitely disappointed" - Fans irate over missing superstars in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23's release date is just around the corner, but wrestling fans were let down by today's roster reveal.

Last year's game delivered in a big way and most wrestling fans are excited about this year's iteration. WWE 2K23 is set to be released for consoles and PCs on March 14th. Ahead of its release, 2K revealed the roster for this year's game and there were several notable omissions.

Bray Wyatt, Candice LeRae, Roderick Strong, Bronston Reed, and many more have not been included in the initial roster for the game. Many wrestling fans took to Twitter to complain about the roster and are hopeful that 2K will fix the issue with downloadable content in the future.

UncleWudgey ⭕ @UdgeyWudgey @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K Weird exclusions and inclusions.. why is Nikki A.S.H. in the game instead of Cross? Johnny is missing for absolutely no reason yet you guys had the time to put Aliyah in even though she hasn't been on television for months. Just odd choices. 'Eveb weirder' is a better tagline. @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K Weird exclusions and inclusions.. why is Nikki A.S.H. in the game instead of Cross? Johnny is missing for absolutely no reason yet you guys had the time to put Aliyah in even though she hasn't been on television for months. Just odd choices. 'Eveb weirder' is a better tagline.

Too bad we didnt get Demolition, Natural Disasters, Rick Rude, Rick Martel, LOD, Mr Perfect, etc @2K Andre the GiantBig Boss ManBret HartBritish BulldogHulk HoganJake the Snake RobertsJim the Anvil NeidhartMacho Man Randy SavageRowdy Roddy PiperTed DiBiaseUltimate WarriorToo bad we didnt get Demolition, Natural Disasters, Rick Rude, Rick Martel, LOD, Mr Perfect, etc @WWEgames @BradWardFight @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K Andre the GiantBig Boss ManBret HartBritish BulldogHulk HoganJake the Snake RobertsJim the Anvil NeidhartMacho Man Randy SavageRowdy Roddy PiperTed DiBiaseUltimate WarriorToo bad we didnt get Demolition, Natural Disasters, Rick Rude, Rick Martel, LOD, Mr Perfect, etc

DaLegacy23 @DaLegacy23 @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K Gargano is gonna be apart of the “welcome back” pack with Bray, Candice LeRae, hit row and Braun @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K Gargano is gonna be apart of the “welcome back” pack with Bray, Candice LeRae, hit row and Braun

H.M.G @HulkModeGaming @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE 🙄 @2K So basically the same roster as WWE2K22 with very few updates @WWEgames @AlexaBliss_WWE @2K So basically the same roster as WWE2K22 with very few updates ❌🙄

Johnny Gargano clarifies that he is in WWE 2K23 at launch

Johnny Gargano was advertised for the game but was left out of today's roster reveal.

He returned to WWE last year after spending 9 months as a free agent. His wife, Candice LeRae, also returned to the company after her pregnancy. Johnny Wrestling and The Poison Pixie are regularly featured on WWE RAW. Gargano was recently paired with Dexter Lumis during his rivalry against The Miz.

Gargano took to Twitter after today's roster reveal and said that he will be a playable character when the game launches next month:

"There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33! 🫡," tweeted Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames , and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33 ! 🫡 There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33! 🫡 https://t.co/cHmofC1lsx

Despite the lackluster initial roster, there is still a ton of anticipation for WWE 2K23. Time will tell if more superstars will be added to the game before it launches on March 14th or if fans will have to wait until DLC packs sometime down the line.

Which superstars would you like to see added to the game this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

