Popular RAW Superstar confirms he will be a playable character in WWE 2K23

The WWE Universe will be exhilarated as WWE 2K23 officially launches on March 17, 2023, with John Cena on the cover of all three editions. Available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X, S, and PC, the wrestling simulation title will celebrate Cena's 20th anniversary with the Stamford-based promotion.

With a wide array of new superstars set to be part of the roster, one from the RAW brand has confirmed that he will be a playable character in the game. The name in question is United States Championship contender Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Wrestling took to Twitter to announce the news that is sure to evoke excitement among fans. He tweeted:

"There were some rumblings this morning.. so I talked to my friends over at @WWEgames, and I'm happy to announce myself that JOHNNY WRESTLING will be PLAYABLE AT LAUNCH in #WWE2K33!"

The WWE Superstar followed up with another tweet

Johnny Wrestling wound up typing '2K33' in the original post, which confirmed his inclusion in the upcoming game. However, he jokingly corrected himself with a follow-up tweet that read:

"Whoops I mean #2K23. Hopefully my career lasts until #2K33 though!"

The 35-year-old superstar returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022 and has finally found himself in an important matchup.

Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, and Gargano himself.

While it remains to be seen whether Johnny Wrestling will walk away with the title, Triple H and creative could still find ways to include the former NXT Champion on the WrestleMania card due to his popularity.

There have also been reports in the recent past that Johnny Gargano may be reuniting with his former NXT tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa upon the latter's return from injury.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

