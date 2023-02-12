Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and more at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

In one week's time, WWE will host the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the last stop heading into the biggest show of the year. Despite the main event for WrestleMania 39 already announced to be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the latter has to go through Sami Zayn first on February 18, 2023, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Triple H & the creative team has done a decent job of stacking up the card with intriguing matches and reasonable doubt for some of the major bouts in it.

For the first time ever, the United States Championship will be contested inside the Chamber. Legends such as Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Brock Lesnar are also expected to wrestle, with the latter's match against Bobby Lashley, yet to be officially announced by the company.

The betting odds for the show have been released by BetOnline.ag, excluding Brock vs. Bobby III.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Whilst Sami Zayn could pull off an upset leading to a three-way bout at the Show of Shows, Reigns is currently the heavy favorite to pick up the victory and retain his titles on the show.

Full current betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Here are the full betting odds from the four matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber so far.

Austin Theory is expected to retain his title, while Asuka is the heavy favorite for the Women's Chamber match. Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to go over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in their Mixed-Tag match.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) (-2000) vs. Sami Zayn (+700)

United States Championship Elimination Chamber match: Austin Theory (c) (-175) vs. Seth Rollins (+200) vs.Montez Ford (+475) vs. Damian Priest (+1200) vs. Bronson Reed (+1200) vs. Johnny Gargano (+1600)

RAW Women's Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber match: Asuka (-1250) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (+400) vs. Liv Morgan (+900) vs. Nikki Cross (+1400) vs. Carmella (+2000) vs. Natalya (+2500)

Mixed-Tag Team Match: Edge & Beth Phoenix (-450) vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley (+325)

In addition to these contests, the contract signing for the massive clash between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is set to take place on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW this week.

Poll : 0 votes