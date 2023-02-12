Cody Rhodes to reportedly put over 38-year-old star on WWE RAW

The winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes, is reportedly set to put over a top babyface on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature the highly anticipated match between Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With the match taking place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, the arena would definitely be behind him to dethrone The Tribal Chief and win his first world title on the main roster.

Ahead of the final RAW before Elimination Chamber, Xero News has reported that early plans for the show are to have Cody Rhodes put over Sami Zayn in a big way. No further details are available yet, but we might see Cody backing Zayn to win his upcoming championship match against Roman Reigns.

"Cody is expected to put over Sami tomorrow in a big way. No information how but part of early raw plans," reported Xero News.

Potential spoiler on Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes returned at the #30 spot in this year's Royal Rumble match and last eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the contest. He is now set to headline WrestleMania 39 and challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Early betting odds have suggested that The American Nightmare is the favorite to win the match at WrestleMania 39, hinting that Roman Reigns' historic World Title run could finally be coming to an end soon.

Being one of the top babyfaces on the roster currently, Rhodes is one of the select few who are a believable threat to The Tribal Chief and could realistically dethrone him.

All of this, of course, depends on the fact that Roman Reigns manages to retain his titles against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

