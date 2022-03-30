Two ex-WWE stars received heat after sitting with Roman Reigns on a bus

AOP member Rezar believes his backstage heat in WWE stemmed from the time he sat with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns on a tour bus.

Rezar recently revealed that Baron Corbin referred to him as “young boy” while telling him to carry a crate of beers for his fellow superstars. The derogatory comment resulted in Corbin apologizing to the former Tag Team Champion during a confrontation at a hotel bar.

Speaking on The Wrassingh Show, Rezar recalled how AOP’s friendly approach may have inadvertently caused them to receive heat:

“I guess he [Corbin] felt bothered that we were sitting at the back and everybody had fun with us. Everybody was very friendly with us because we were very friendly to them. They couldn’t believe how friendly we were. We were sitting down with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, right? Such good-hearted guys, and I guess people felt bothered by it.” [44:18-44:36]

New main-roster superstars have to carry beers for the rest of the locker room during their first European tour. However, Rezar was not made aware of the tradition until Corbin called him out in front of everyone.

Another reason why some WWE stars turned against Akam and Rezar

Rezar thinks the locker room’s attitude toward AOP changed after they won the RAW Tag Team Championship in November 2018. The title victory came seven months after they joined the main roster, which apparently upset some of their fellow superstars.

Regarding the incident with Baron Corbin, Rezar added that they eventually made amends and became friends:

“I guess he felt a little bit stepped on his toes, but he accepted it. He can’t do anything about it, right? Eventually we squared it off, we became good friends. But it just shows you, you have that in every sport, if you’re a new guy and you get to the top right away, there’s some kind of… not jealousy, but I don’t know what to call it.” [44:54-45:23]

Akam and Rezar received their releases from WWE in September 2020. The company had plans to bring AOP back to television, but the duo decided to stay with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

