2 Major last-minute spoilers for Elimination Chamber 2024 (Exclusive)

WWE Elimination Chamber is finally here as the last stop ahead of WrestleMania 40. However, there are two major spoilers for the card ahead of the show, and they will certainly affect how things play out.

With Rhea Ripley reportedly set to main event the show against Nia Jax, Sportskeeda's sources have revealed that the Women's Elimination Chamber match will be opening the card. The match features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez. The six women will be kicking off the main card tonight.

Meanwhile, the night will also feature the Grayson Waller Effect show. According to Sportskeeda's sources, the show will be hosted not only by Waller but also by his tag team partner, Austin Theory.

Both will be present and hosting the talk show with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who are both featured on the show as guests.

While it's not certain what Waller will say on the show at this time, he did get a task set by Roman Reigns on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what Reigns told him, and even Waller, while not revealing anything further, promised that this would be an edition of his talk show that should not be missed.