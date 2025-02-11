2 Major WWE factions officially split on RAW

Two major RAW factions have now been officially split in WWE. Over the last few days, several superstars have been released from the company.

Since last week, the Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, The Good Brothers, and Elektra Lopez have all been released from the company. With all these names leaving the company, two factions have been split up: The Final Testament and Pure Fusion Collective.

After the releases were reported, mostly the stars confirmed them.

After Sonya Deville returned from her injury, she joined Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to form a strong faction as the Pure Fusion Collective. They showed an ability to beat anyone up and were a force on the women's roster in the company. On the other hand, Karrion Kross and Scarlett helped bring the Authors of Pain into the fold, with Paul Ellering as part of the Final Testament.

Trending

Now that AOP and Ellering are gone, the Final Testament has officially been split. On top of that, PFC is no longer active. Given that Deville founded the group, it went back to Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler once again with her departure.

Expand Tweet

With these changes, none of these stars were prominently featured on the show this week. The coming weeks will determine what's next for them in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback