2 massive WWE legends returning at Royal Rumble on February 1st is possible, says Tommy Dreamer

The WWE Universe expects to see a few surprise entrants in the upcoming Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer recently suggested two legends could return at the premium live event on February 1, 2025.

Since the first Women's Royal Rumble, several female WWE legends have participated in the historic match, including Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, Lita, and The Bella Twins. So far, no legends have been announced to take part in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, despite several expressing their willingness to make their comeback to compete for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Dreamer claimed Mickie James and Victoria could be two legends returning for the Women's Royal Rumble this year. While Hardcore Country has competed in four previous Royal Rumbles, Victoria participated in only one four years ago.

"You could have legends, you know, a Mickie James, maybe a Victoria. Somebody who can still go in the ring, which would get a great surprise for the live house because of also how they're using legends so much more better," he said. [From 3:58 - 4:13]

Maxxine Dupri also wants to see multiple WWE legends compete in the Women's Royal Rumble

In a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri discussed the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble, disclosing that she hopes to be one of the 30 participants.

Meanwhile, the Alpha Academy member named a few legends she would like to see return for this year's Royal Rumble.

"I think we all know who I want to return. I actually have a list. Nikki Bella, need. Torrie Wilson, need. Stacy Keibler, need," she said.

While Nikki Bella and Torrie Wilson have previously competed in the Women's Royal Rumble, Stacy Keibler has not wrestled in a WWE ring since 2005. It would be interesting to see if she would return to in-ring action after 20 years of absence.

