Nikki Bella to win major WWE title in 2025; Jade Cargill's attacker revealed? 3 things the former Divas Champion can do if she returns

Nikki Bella appeared on WWE RAW’s Netflix premiere to turn a few heads. Her appearance got social media buzzing and gained a lot of notice.

Nikki hasn’t competed in WWE since 2022, when she made a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble. Her last singles match came in 2018 when she lost a RAW Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey.

Nikki recently stated she would be open to wrestling again in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Rumor mills have been churning as reports of some contract negotiations with the company have surfaced.

With that in mind, check out the three things Nikki Bella can do if she returns to WWE.

#3. Nikki Bella could be revealed as Jade Cargill’s attacker

An undisclosed problem seems to have halted Jade Cargill’s rise to the top of the women’s division. Triple H and his men cleverly used it to build a storyline, including WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair.

Fans are waiting to find out who attacked Cargill backstage and took her out of competition. Many believe that it was Naomi, who has now taken her spot in the tag team with Belair to defend the titles.

Nikki Bella could turn things around by returning to WWE and immediately revealing that she was the one who attacked Cargill backstage. It would establish her as a top heel on the roster and give Jade Cargill a top match to look forward to heading into WrestleMania 41.

Fighting the legend at Mania would increase Cargill’s status in the company while giving her a chance to go solo.

#2. Nikki Bella could become Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent

Becky Lynch is reportedly set to make a comeback on RAW on Netflix sometime soon. She could show up as early as the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The contest could also see Nikki Bella return to the ring. The two top stars could have a staredown before one eliminates the other.

This could easily give WWE a chance to book a high-profile WrestleMania match without a title on the line. The Man is the biggest name in the women’s division right now, while Nikki was one of the biggest stars during the past decade.

It would be great to see the two top stars collide in a non-title match at WrestleMania.

#1. She could help elevate a new WWE title

WWE recently unveiled two new titles for the women’s main roster. The Women’s United States Championship and Intercontinental Title are defended on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Triple H could have Nikki Bella come in to elevate one of the titles. It would be great to see Nikki get into a rivalry with Chelsea Green as a face. The legend could be termed the OG Diva, while Green could prove herself to be the modern diva in the company.

Alternatively, she could battle Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria has already been tested against Becky Lynch on NXT, and she could prove herself against Nikki Bella to elevate herself as champion.

A win in either case for Nikki would add a lot more value to the new championships.

