2-time champion announces new venture following WWE release

WWE Superstars often find their way back into the promotion or step into a new adventure following their release from the global juggernaut. Recently, former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows announced his new venture.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had more than one run in the Stamford-based promotion, and the two captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship twice. However, the company recently released them, along with several popular names, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Recently, Luke Gallows announced his new venture on X, which doesn't involve wrestling. The star and his wife are set to open a chiropractic and wellness clinic in Georgia. The clinic will open next week, and here's what Gallows had to say:

"1 week from today, Monday 3/3 @bg39760138 & I are officially opening Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness at 501A Stanley K Tanger Blvd in Locust Grove, GA!! Offering chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue modalities & more. See you next week! #adjustmesoftly," Gallows wrote.

Backstage reaction to Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Sonya Deville's recent WWE release - Reports

Last year, Sonya Deville returned from an injury and created the Pure Fusion Collective alongside Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, Gallows and Anderson headed to the developmental brand and added some weight in the tag team division.

Later, Karl Anderson got injured, and the duo was put on the shelf for a while. Recently, several names, including The Good Brothers and Sonya Deville, were released from the Stamford-based promotion ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, these names and their release came as a shock to many.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), superstars backstage were shocked when these three names in particular were released from WWE. Moreover, Anderson hadn't recovered from injury, and it was unusual for the company to let go of a star while they were injured.

It'll be interesting to see how these stars go forward after leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

