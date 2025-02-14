Backstage reaction to surprising WWE releases revealed - Reports

WWE parted ways with several performers following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A recent report has shed light on the backstage reaction to some of the releases.

Among several stars who were let go, Sonya Deville's name was a massive surprise for many wrestling fans. The 31-year-old was part of PFC, a three-woman faction on Monday Night RAW.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Deville's departure surprised people in the wrestling promotion as well. The veteran journalist added that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' release also came as a surprise as The Good Brothers have been absent from WWE programming for several months due to Anderson's injury. And the global juggernaut doesn't usually cut talent recovering from surgery.

Wrestling veteran shares his honest opinion on Sonya Deville's departure from WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was also surprised that WWE let Sonya Deville go. On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter questioned the company's decision to do so.

The NWA Hall of Famer noted that the decision made no sense to him, considering Deville's regular appearances on Monday Night RAW. Apter stated that it came out of nowhere.

"Sonya Deville was a surprise to me. Really was. I didn't. I really didn't see that coming. I think they had her on TV the past few weeks, and it just kind of came out of nowhere. And you know, why they released her, I don't know. I mean, I didn't think it would be that difficult to not find a good program for her at this point," he said. [From 3:29 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Sonya Deville and her stablemates, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, were feuding with Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for all the stars following the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's exit from the wrestling promotion.

