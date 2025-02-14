"I really didn't see that coming" - WWE star's release doesn't make sense, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE recently released a number of names from its roster, catching many by surprise. A specific WWE name being released, however, has taken veteran journalist Bill Apter aback.

Sonya Deville is the star being talked about. While she did not have much screentime as an in-ring wrestler on the main roster, she had won the tag team title alongside Chelsea Green. Nevertheless, many fans believed that she had a lot of potential as a future megastar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter questioned the decision to release Sonya Deville. He stated:

"Sonya Deville was a surprise to me. Really was. I didn't. I really didn't see that coming. I think they had her on TV the past few weeks, and it just kind of came out of nowhere. And you know, why they released her, I don't know. I mean, I didn't think it would be that difficult to not find a good program for her at this point." [3:29 onwards]

Another WWE Hall of Famer also commented on the releases

According to Jeff Jarrett, the recent releases from the WWE roster could continue throughout the year.

Speaking on his My World podcast, the AEW veteran talked about how the pro wrestling industry had changed over the years. He said:

"I would say more's coming in a continual (...) there is no post-Wrestlemania and then take a deep breath and then you're good for another 12 months. I think those days are gone, I think every couple of months that's just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now."

It remains to be seen if Jeff Jarrett's prediction will come true in the following months.

