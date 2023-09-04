2-time champion compares WWE duo to the iconic Bella Twins

WWE Superstar Natalya recently compared the Cavinder Twins to the Bella Twins.

WWE announced its inaugural NIL (Next In Line) athletes in December 2021. Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among the 15 athletes who were selected for the program. They started their training at the company's Performance Center earlier this year.

During the latest episode of the duo's podcast Twin Talk, Natalya said that the Cavinder Twins reminded her of the Bella Twins. She was confident that the newly signed duo could make an impact in the ring due to their impressive sporting background.

"You kind of remind me of when I first met the Bellas, because the Bellas just wanted to dive in [to the training]. I think personally, you guys could make it in the ring. I think that you would do really well in the ring because you've done really well in sports, and I feel like you guys are both very coachable."

The two-time Women's Champion also explained how the Performance Center was the perfect place for the Cavinder Twins to get started.

"You have to really just let your guard down. We have amazing coaches in WWE. Our coaches are second to none. The Performance Center is second to none. It's an incredible place to learn and to grow and I feel like once you guys would have one practice, I feel like you guys would be hooked." [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

The duo made their on-screen debut on the June 6th episode of NXT as they joined Chase U in celebrating Thea Hail's battle royal victory. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Cavinder Twins.

WWE Superstar Natalya confirmed that she'll be facing Rhea Ripley at Superstar Spectacle

WWE is set for a memorable show in India this week as the company prepares for Superstar Spectacle 2023.

During the latest episode of the duo's podcast Twin Talk, Natalya shared that she'll be facing the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, at the event in India.

"India is in September. I’m wrestling Rhea Ripley. It’s my first time going there," Natalya said.

Expand Tweet

Superstar Spectacle is set to take place at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium on September 8, 2023.

Are you excited to see the Cavinder Twins in action soon? Let us know in the comments.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here