2-time champion is very "lucky" to get Brock Lesnar's vacant WWE spot before WrestleMania 40, veteran says (Exclusive)

The lawsuit against Vince McMahon, in which Brock Lesnar was allegedly referenced, has led to the Beast Incarnate being pulled from his reported WWE appearances. Bron Breakker has seemingly slotted into the slot left vacant by Lesnar, and Dutch Mantell believes the young star is a very lucky man.

Following Janel Grant's lawsuit, WWE not only began distancing itself from Vince McMahon but also scrapped every reported plan for Lesnar, including a Royal Rumble return.

Reports suggested that WWE brought in Bron Breakker as a replacement for Lesnar, and the two-time NXT Champion put on an impressive performance in his first Royal Rumble match.

WWE is clearly high on Rick Steiner's son, as he was on SmackDown this week and involved in a fascinating backstage segment with Triple H and Paul Heyman.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell admitted that Bron Breakker was very fortunate to have seemingly been given the job Brock might have been tasked to do on the Road to WrestleMania.

"What a lucky guy! Bron Breaker comes in right when Brock leaves. So, they have got a spot for him? Can you get any more lucky than that? I think they are going to put him into it." [50:40 - 51:30]

Bron Breakker is nowhere close to being as experienced as Brock Lesnar but has proven, from his time in NXT, that he is one of the most explosive talents in the WWE.

The 26-year-old star is earmarked to have a bright future in WWE and has already made a great first impression on the main roster.

In addition to being a well-rounded performer, Dutch Mantell noted that the advantage of having Bron Breaker over Brock Lesnar was that the former NXT champion's appearances wouldn't cost WWE a lot of money.

"Younger and not that expensive," Dutch added. [51:31 onwards]

WWE has already planted the seeds for Bron Breakker potentially becoming a future Paul Heyman guy, a distinction that Brock Lesnar enjoyed for many years until Roman Reigns found his Special Counsel.

Breakker is young but could very well be the next Brock Lesnar in the making.

