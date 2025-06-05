2-time champion "not sure" about wrestling future after WWE exit

A former two-time champion was released from WWE last month. The star has since opened up about her future in wrestling.

Katana Chance (now Kacy Catanzaro) signed a deal with WWE in 2017. She made her televised debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament and even competed in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match. Following a brief hiatus after September 2019, Chance returned to NXT in January 2020 and formed a tag team with Kayden Carter. This partnership proved successful, leading them to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

After their reign ended, Carter and Chance moved to the RAW roster. Just six months into their main roster run, they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the former champions were released from the company in May 2025.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, the 2-time champion stated that she was "not sure" if she still desired to wrestle after departing the Stamford-based promotion. She felt her adult life had consistently involved moving from one challenge to the next.

"I'm not sure. I'm gonna say I'm not sure, because it could go either way. I feel like most people, they know right away. The second it happens, they're like, Okay, I'm doing this. I think part of it is because I didn't wrestle beforehand. I never got those experiences that people who did are like, Okay, I'm gonna go back to that. I know that I wanna do that. For me, I feel like my whole adult life I've always really gone right from one challenge to the next," Chance said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can watch the full interview below:

Katana Chance comments on teaming up with former WWE star Kayden Carter

The Mighty reflected on her tag team with Kayden Carter in the same interview. She noted their major differences both personally and professionally, highlighting their "opposites attract" dynamic.

Despite these contrasts, the former Women's Tag Team Champions were unexpectedly paired together for WWE live events to gain wrestling experience.

"It's crazy. On paper and in real life, we are complete opposites. Opposites attract; that's us. We could not be more different. But when it comes to in the ring, immediately, we randomly just got put together on a live event because they just want more people to wrestle and get experience," she added. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Fans are eager to discover when Katana Chance will make her return to in-ring competition outside of the major sports entertainment company.

