2-time champion recalls being Ronda Rousey's first opponent on WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey's second run with WWE caused an uproar amongst the fans, as many questioned the former champion's booking in the promotion. Meanwhile, Alicia Fox, aka Vix Crow, spoke about her viral match with the UFC star.

During Ronda Rousey's first run with the company, she went rampant on the main roster and defeated several notable names as she captured the RAW Women's Championship. One of those matches was against Alicia Fox. Fox was The Baddest Woman on the Planet's first-ever opponent on Monday Night RAW.

During an appearance on Muscle Man Malcolm, Vix Crow was asked about her first encounter with the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Fox spoke about her singles match and recalled working as an active performer and facing different stars in the promotion.

"Yeah, it was good, professional always. I mean, I think TJ [Wilson] was around, but then we always have all the girls to look and make it look right (...) That's the best thing about the bond. I love the creative process of that. How you can work out a flow with people. I think in that time it was nice to be able to merge from the Divas Era and the women that had established us (...) That was nice to experience with each other. I don't know if the match was not good or if it were great when I think back," said Fox. [From 25:10 to 26:10]

The match occurred on Monday Night RAW ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2018, as Rousey had only competed on PLEs and live events before the one-on-one encounter with Alicia Fox.

Another WWE veteran spoke highly of Ronda Rousey's work

Ronda Rousey's work inside the square circle was often criticized as she hadn't fully transitioned from MMA. However, the star always brought eyeballs to the promotion as the women's revolution took its next step on WWE's main roster.

During an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, former Women's Champion Gail Kim spoke about Ronda Rousey's contributions to professional wrestling after joining WWE.

Kim spoke about The Baddest Woman on the Planet and praised her ability to open up about her experience in the Stamford-based promotion. Ronda Rousey left WWE after a MMA rules match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in Detroit.

