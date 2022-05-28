2-time Champion received complaint after using similar WWE move to John Cena's AA

Rene Dupree says Bob Holly once complained about him using a similar move to John Cena’s finisher.

Cena has won hundreds of matches throughout his career with the Attitude Adjustment (AA), formerly known as the FU. In contrast, Dupree used the Michinoku Driver against his opponents.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, the two-time Tag Team Champion recalled how Holly raised concerns about his execution of the move.

“One time I was working Paul London and I used the Michinoku a lot, the Michinoku Driver… slam, slam, boom,” Dupree said. “One time I put him on my shoulders like a Fireman’s Carry, then I spun him around into it. But because that looked too much like the John Cena FU or AA, it was Sparky Plug [Holly] out of all people that pointed it out and created a stink about it.” [22:43-23:22]

It is no secret that Dupree and Holly did not get along during their time in WWE. Holly allegedly attacked his former travel partner backstage after a physical tag team match in 2004, prompting Rob Van Dam to intervene.

Rene Dupree compares his move to John Cena’s AA

While Dupree landed his opponents on their backs directly in front of him, Cena launched his rivals in a sidewards motion over his shoulder.

The former La Resistance member understands why the two moves drew similarities, but he felt Holly’s complaint was unnecessary.

“I can see to an extent but I mean John does this [flips opponent sideways].” Dupree continued, “Wow… that’s so exciting [sarcasm]. This [Michinoku Driver] actually looked pretty sweet, especially for a guy like Paul [London] because I’m a big, strong guy and Paul is f***ing amazing.” [23:28-23:45]

On the same subject, Dupree said John Laurinaitis refused to hire Ricky Banderas in WWE after Shawn Michaels complained about him using a crotch chop. Banderas, better known as Mil Muertes, was competing in a tryout match when he unintentionally performed a motion that looked similar to D-Generation X’s taunt.

