"He should have used a shovel" - 2-time Champion says Triple H "buried" WWE Superstars

Rene Dupree believes Triple H used his backstage power to damage several WWE Superstars’ careers.

The 14-time World Champion attended creative meetings throughout the 2000s before founding the NXT developmental system in 2010. Although he was still performing as an in-ring competitor at the time, The Game also offered his opinion on his co-workers.

Dupree, who performed on WWE’s main roster between 2003 and 2007, discussed Triple H on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast. He explained why the 52-year-old should have used a shovel as his signature weapon instead of a sledgehammer.

“For years I couldn’t understand why he didn’t use a shovel,” Dupree said. “He used a sledgehammer. He should have used a shovel for how many people he f***ing buried, and he knows he did.” [29:06-29:13]

Dupree is not the first person to question the recently retired legend’s opinions. Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak said the Hall of Famer “blatantly buried” him in a documentary in 2020.

Rene Dupree recalls disappointing interaction with Triple H

During an overseas tour, Dupree once had difficulty understanding which hotel room he was supposed to stay in. Triple H solved the two-time Tag Team Champion’s problem, but he allegedly explained the situation in a demeaning way to make the then-rookie look stupid.

Moments later, Dupree was due to join Triple H in an elevator alongside Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels. However, following the negative interaction, he did not want to be around Vince McMahon’s son-in-law.

"The door’s about to close and Randy goes, ‘Come on, Rene,’" Dupree recalled. "I said, ‘No, dude, it’s okay, you guys go without me.’ I didn’t wanna f***ing be around that pr*ck at that point. That’s the way I am, that’s the way my mind works. You wanna treat me like that? And that’s not the first time the son-in-law had made those jabs at me." [28:04-28:30]

Dupree previously said on his podcast that The Game “hated” Nick Mitchell, also known as Mitch. He apparently thought the former Spirit Squad member was not experienced enough to perform on the main roster.

