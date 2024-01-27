2-time champion teases joining Damage CTRL in a cryptic message

A WWE star has teased the possibility of joining the heel SmackDown faction Damage CTRL in the near future.

The superstar in question is two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne. Jayne is a former member of Toxic Attraction. She was a part of the group alongside Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin. The faction disbanded after Rose left WWE and Jayne betrayed Dolin.

Taking to Instagram, Jayne reacted to a recent photo of her alongside Bayley and Cora Jade by posting an hourglass emoji. The Role Model is the leader of her faction.

Check out a screenshot of Jayne's Instagram reaction:

Damage CTRL and Bayley's storyline was criticized by Vince Russo

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Damage CTRL's storyline with Bayley.

In 2023, the faction added Kairi Sane and Asuka to its ranks. However, there has been a lot of tension within the group ever since the addition of The Kabuki Warriors, mostly circling The Role Model.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he wasn't impressed with The Role Model and her promos where she criticizes the WWE Universe.

Russo struggled to sympathize with Bayley, he said:

“Bayley goes out every week, tells the people what morons and idiots they have, and then I’m supposed to feel pity and sympathy for her because she looks like the odd man out. While she is cutting promo on the crowd about how stupid they are.”

In recent weeks, Damage CTRL has ignored Bayley on multiple occasions. This week on SmackDown, after the Kabuki Warriors' win, The Role Model was once again ignored by her stablemates during the post-match celebrations.

Bayley has expressed her interest in potentially challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. However, there could be a major twist with Bayley potentially challenging IYO SKY instead.

