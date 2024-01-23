Major WrestleMania storyline criticized by WWE veteran after RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the last episode of RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 this week. The show featured a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressed his future after picking up an injury last week, and SmackDown's Damage CTRL also made a surprise appearance on the show. Vince Russo has now shared his opinion of the heel group.

Bayley confronted Nia Jax and Becky Lynch during their promo segment. The Role Model claimed she would win the women's Royal Rumble match and challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The confrontation didn't end well for the Damage CTRL member, as Jax attacked her.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the creative direction of Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL heading into The Show of Shows. He added that the company wanted the fans to sympathize with The Rodel Model for not fitting into the group. However, that was not enough for the former to defeat IYO SKY for the Women's Championship, per Russo.

“Bayley goes out every week, tells the people what morons and idiots they have, and then I’m supposed to feel pity and sympathy for her because she looks like the odd man out. While she is cutting promo on the crowd about how stupid they are,” he said. (26:10 - 26:27)

Bayley breaks character to praise WWE RAW commentator

Former Women's Champion Bayley has been a great heel in WWE for a long time now. However, she recently broke character to praise Michael Cole. The two were involved in many viral moments on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw The Role Model regularly insult the veteran commentator.

On the Under the Ring podcast, Bayley commended Cole's consistency and said she had much respect for the latter's work as a commentator.

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old superstar is aiming to capture Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title after possibly winning the Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, the Kabuki Warriors are targeting Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see what's next for the SmackDown faction.

Do you think Bayley should challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article's first half.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.