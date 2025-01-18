2-time champion teases return ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025; last match was nearly a decade ago

WWE Superstars, legends, and veterans are gearing up for the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on February 1st. Meanwhile, former Divas Champion Layla teased an in-ring return.

A little over a decade ago, Layla was at the top of the card. She was an active competitor in the Divas division and won the Divas and Women's Championships in the WWE. Unfortunately, she retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle since.

The inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, recently spoke highly of Layla, which caught the veteran's attention. The former WWE Divas Champion recently reacted to a post on X (fka Twitter) and teased a return inside the ring:

"Well now 💋," Layla wrote.

What did the WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, say about Layla?

In 2023, Chelsea Green returned to the Stamford-based promotion following her release from the company in 2021 under the previous regime. However, Green has taken pride in being called a "Diva" as she grew up watching and idolizing the women in the Divas division.

There have been many instances where Chelsea Green said she wants Total Divas to return and would love to bring back the Divas Championship. However, it hasn't happened yet, as her sole focus is the Women's United States Championship.

In an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, the 33-year-old WWE Superstar stated she would like to do a Divas open challenge and face many popular divas from the former era, such as Kelly Kelly, Beth Pheonix, and more.

During the same interview, Green expressed her love for the former Divas Champion Layla who hasn't competed since her last match nearly a decade ago against Paige during a live event:

"Layla, I love Layla. I would love if Layla would come," she said.

Green's comments did reach the veteran, and it'll be interesting to see if a full-time or a special Rumble appearance would be on the cards for Layla in the coming weeks.

