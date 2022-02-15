2-Time NXT Champion makes surprise appearance on RAW to help The Street Profits win

The Street Profits were looking to make an impact by picking up a big win on RAW and taking a step forward in the tag team title picture. To do so, both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford had to get through the former champions The Dirty Dawgs. It ended in victory for The Street Profits, but only after an interesting interference.

Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed surprisingly consistent TV time on RAW and has picked up a few wins in the process. However, the results have been mixed for him. Ziggler also found himself recently appearing on NXT to crash a contract signing between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his challenger Santos Escobar.

For those who aren't following NXT, the 2-time champion Tommaso Ciampa has been aligned with the man who dethroned him -- Bron Breakker. In a bit of continuity from NXT 2.0, Ciampa would make a surprise appearance to distract Dolph Ziggler. The distraction ultimately led to The Street Profits capitalizing and pinning The Showoff to pick up a big win.

Tommaso Ciampa is a superstar who has never fully made the jump onto the WWE main roster. Alongside Johnny Gargano, Ciampa has been considered as one of the most important superstars in NXT history. He has taken a bit of a backseat on NXT 2.0, with the new direction being all about pushing younger talent.

Why did Tommaso Ciampa help The Street Profits?

Ciampa helping Ford and Dawkins had nothing to do with the tag team title picture. He momentarily sat and did commentary at ringside, but his role on RAW was to antagonize Dolph Ziggler, who seems to be one of the next superstars in line for an NXT title shot.

Ziggler seems perfect for the role given his veteran status and ability to make other stars look good. Ultimately, Ciampa's appearance was meant to fuel the feud against Ziggler that will likely end with The Showoff battling Bron Breakker on NXT 2.0.

