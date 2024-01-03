2-time world champion gives an interesting reason why Road Dogg had such negative comments towards CM Punk (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James once issued various statements that weren't so flattering towards CM Punk. Although he has since gone on to clear things out with Punk and admit that he was "ashamed" of his behavior towards him, two-time world champion EC3 explained the possible reason for James' previously negative remarks.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was joined by host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE head writer Vince Russo. They briefly touched upon Road Dogg's previous remarks toward The Best in the World, where he essentially stated that CM Punk cuts a "decent promo," but he didn't get the hype behind him.

EC3 explained that Road Dogg's position as an agent and company man for WWE is likely the reason why he had such a strong stance against CM Punk:

"The first thing I was going to say was that if time doesn't heal all wounds, a truckload of money and good busniess will. To Vince's [Russo] point, perhaps Road Dogg's negative speak in the past is because he was a company man and had to defend the company," said EC3.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion continued:

"And maybe as an agent, somebody that is working with him [CM Punk] hands-on, you see a different side of a person. Perhaps there are difficulties or peculiars where they're set in their ways, shows a lot more where it's harder to get where we need to get. The debates and the contrasting ideals, which sometimes in truly great creatives is honestly collaborations between opposing views find a medium to get the best result." [From 03:04 to 4:04]

EC3 explained the pros and cons of CM Punk being back in WWE

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 went into depth about the pros and cons of CM Punk being back in WWE.

While praising CM Punk's passion, talent, and wealth of knowledge, EC3 admitted that he doesn't know him on a personal level to comment on the negatives.

"So working with him, let's say the positives - he's very passionate about wrestling, and he's very talented and has a wealth of knowledge, and he's lived outside of the wrestling bubble to see other aspects of how business is done in other places," said EC3.

The former NXT Superstar continued:

"And I guess negatives, because I don't know, I haven't worked with him on a high level, but he's possibly set in his ways, or it's very hard to get him to do what we want him to do because he feels this way about certain things. That's what it takes to be a top guy, honestly... That's what I noticed. You have to be willing to fight for what you want. Sometimes it can become excessive, and you become 'difficult to work with,' but other times when you fight for it, you receive it well." [From 04:05 to 05:37]

