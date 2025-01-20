2-time World Champion quits after 6 years

A two-time World Champion has now called it quits. He announced his decision during a live show, and further reports have shed light on it.

Josh Alexander had previously said that he would not be taking any more independent bookings earlier and had made it clear that he was finishing up his career on the indies. As it turns out, his career in TNA is over as well. On TNA Genesis, he wrestled Mike Santana in an I Quit match.

It was a hard-hitting bout, and at long last, the former world champion was forced to say that he quit. After the match, though, he announced that he was not only quitting the match but he was quitting TNA as a while.

A further update about the same has shed more light on it as well, with PWInsider reporting that his TNA deal is coming up, and he will be a free agent by mid-February.

It seems that the two-time IMPACT World Champion's time with the company is now done once and for all, with him ending his time there after six years, having started in 2019.

It remains to be seen where he goes next, but it has long been said that he wanted to prove his worth outside TNA.

