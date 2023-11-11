2-time world champion reacts after Kevin Owens breaks the "ONE rule" on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens looked to do things differently on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. However, his actions disappointed many in the WWE Universe, including a 2-time world champion.

Owens was seen backstage in a John Cena t-shirt on Friday night. He approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and asked for an opportunity to be on the commentary team for this week’s show.

Aldis granted Owens his wish, provided that he wouldn’t lay his hands on any superstar during the night. However, The Prizefighter could not live up to the promise, as he was constantly irritated by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Kevin Owens lost his cool and announced that he was going to get himself suspended, before attacking the heel team. It ultimately led to his suspension from SmackDown.

Aldis, who is a former two-time world champion, was not happy with the former Universal Champion’s actions. He took to Instagram to post a photo with a short caption to react to Owens’ actions.

The photo shows a disappointed Nick Adlis holding the neck-tie KO was wearing while performing his duties as a make-shift commentator for the night.

Check out what he wrote below:

"There was ONE rule. #SmackDown," Nick Aldis wrote.

WWE may have something bigger in store for Kevin Owens following his suspension. He could get into a big match for an upcoming premium live event without appearing on SmackDown for the next few weeks.

Kevin Owens could fight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames after his SmackDown suspension

WWE's creative team may have something special in store for fans after The Prizefighter was suspended on SmackDown. Kevin Owens was moved to SmackDown not too long ago in exchange for Jey Uso, who was traded to RAW.

Fans could see Kevin Owens become the fifth member of the babyface team consisting of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. He could be added to the team if Drew McIntyre joins The Judgment Day.

It would lead to an even bigger contest in the WarGames match, as most of the top stars of WWE will meet in one match. Rhodes, Zayn, Rollins, Uso, and Owens will work well together.

The Prizefighter already has the experience of fighting inside the cage, which he gained from competing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. It would certainly be beneficial for the babyface team.

