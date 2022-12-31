2-Time world champion reveals why Conor McGregor is such a great heel (Exclusive)

Conor McGregor and WWE have never done business together, but you can be sure that the sports entertainment juggernaut will break out the checkbook to sign a megastar like The Irishman. The legendary MMA fighter and two-time former NWA World Champion, Dan Severn, revealed why McGregor is such a great heel.

Severn made his name in the MMA world and also created a splash in professional wrestling. He recently sat down and spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview.

During the interview, Severn explained why Conor McGregor is such a great heel:

"Look at Conor McGregor. What a great heel he is! He played the 'stoogy, rich guy.' His very first time... he won and he was happy to have simply won. He was happy to just be in the UFC. He was happy to finally be off of Ireland's version of welfare."

He continued:

"But then fast forward, he's paid a lot, he's made good money, he's invested well, he owns a couple of mansions in a couple of different countries now, and he drives Rolls-Royces - he's come a long way from that humble person in the beginning. But he understood that if you can stir that crowd, again whether it's in a positive way or a negative way - you're still selling tickets," Severn noted. (7:20-8:23)

You can watch the full video below:

Roman Reigns once responded unkindly to Conor McGregor's comments

A few years ago, Conor McGregor made some unfavorable comments towards the WWE roster, only referring to the McMahons and Triple H as "dons." He didn't seem to have much respect for the rest of the talent, insulting them and stirring up a reaction.

It seemed to work and even Roman Reigns, one of WWE's most polarizing stars of the time, responded by telling McGregor that he was "the size of his leg."

The Irishman has recently bulked up, so that comment likely won't apply to him anymore. However, he has not stopped passing comments about the WWE roster.

