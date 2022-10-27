2-time World Champion reveals the secret on how to approach Brock Lesnar in real life (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar has had a reputation for being anti-social and unapproachable for a long time. The two-time Impact World Champion EC3 said that the aura of Lesnar means that several superstars are afraid to talk to him. He revealed how to approach The Beast Incarnate in real-life.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone that he approached Lesnar and spoke to him about his cowboy hat for ten minutes. Russo asked the former world champion if The Beast Incarnate is approachable.

EC3 hilariously responded to the question but said that if you have confidence in yourself, he is very approachable. He also said that Lesnar can sniff people's weaknesses:

"If you are not afraid of people that can beat you to death. If you have confidence in yourself, he's very approachable. He's also the kind of guy that can sniff weakness, and he probably sniffs a lot of weakness in today's wrestling," said EC3. (9:18-9:30)

Brock Lesnar's next opponent is far from a weak person

One superstar whom Brock Lesnar won't be sniffing weakness from is his upcoming Crown Jewel opponent, Bobby Lashley. While fans had been clamoring for a dream bout between the two titans for years, it only happened in early 2022 when Lashley became the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

In their first meeting at the Royal Rumble on January 29, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar with the help of Roman Reigns to regain the WWE Championship. He would lose it a month later inside the Elimination Chamber after getting taken out.

The match in Saudi Arabia will be their second clash, and there is no championship involved. However, given the star power of the world-class athletes, it's safe to say that it is the most highly-anticipated bout on the card for those who aren't too excited about Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

