Goldberg is one of the rare superstars who has never tapped out in his WCW or WWE tenure. He is one of the most protected superstars ever, but 2-time World Champion EC3 wants to change that in a possible retirement match.

Goldberg has been open about the fact that he is upset with WWE and Vince McMahon for not fulfilling their promise to give him a retirement match. He hasn't wrestled since February 2022 and is looking for one final outing before calling it quits on his legendary career.

EC3 and Vince Russo were ranting about the Hall of Famer on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, calling him out for being unreasonable in demanding a retirement match. After all the harsh words were said, EC3 was asked to cut a promo on the legend for a potential match, and he happily obliged:

"173-0, big deal, you had to lose to a cattle prod and a big sexy powerbomb? I eat big sexy powerbombs for breakfast! Then you know what, I s**t Goldberg out of my as***le. EC3, whose undefeated streak was actually legitimate and consistent for many, many years in Impact [wrestling], and I never lost to a Cattle Prod. Not once! So Bill, if you want your final match, have it against the final man to beat you - EC3!" (5:57-6:47)

He vowed to make the Hall of Famer tap out:

"I'll catch that spear, drop him on his bald head, and boom! Just like that. You know what? I'd probably make him tap too." (6:58-7:06)

You can watch the full video below:

Goldberg's last match against Roman Reigns ended in a technical submission

Although Goldberg has never technically tapped out, he lost his last match via technical submission. Roman Reigns and the Hall of Famer were supposed to first face off at WrestleMania 36 in a dream match, but COVID and personal circumstances made Reigns pull out of the match before he returned months later as The Tribal Chief.

To finish the unfinished story, Reigns faced Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia and beat him by technical submission when he made him pass out to the guillotine.

That was the closest we have seen the legend to tapping out in years.

