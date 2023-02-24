2-Time World Champion says Seth Rollins shouldn't have been allowed to set his rival's house on fire (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is on a collision course with Logan Paul, and their feud is heading straight to WrestleMania 39. But before all of that, it was only a few years ago when Rollins was the de-facto replacement for Roman Reigns and happened to be in one of the most forgettable storylines in years.

Former IMPACT World Champion EC3 spoke about this on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. We are, of course, referring to the dreaded Seth Rollins-Bray Wyatt Universal Championship storyline from 2019. It ended with The Fiend as the Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia, but before that happened, so did some other major things.

One of them happened to be Seth Rollins burning down the Firefly Fun House on October 14th, 2019. EC3 believes that because WWE is in constant need of content, Bray Wyatt is in a position where he gets overexposed, something that had never happened in the eras before. He also noted that the angle of burning down the Funhouse should never have happened:

"The programming didn't have such a constant need for content. Do you think Bray [Wyatt] would be delivering deep, well-thought-out, introspective material on a weekly basis? You can't. Bray could be an attraction, we had the Firefly Funhouse and we didn't know what we were watching and the second he's in the ring with a different guy like Seth Rollins, they burn the house down. That house should have been there for years before somebody had the audacity to torch it down." (4:26-5:12)

Seth Rollins nearly got into a physical altercation with Vince McMahon over the disastrous Hell in a Cell match

A week before the Fun House was burned, Seth Rollins and The Fiend had what is widely regarded as one of the most disastrous Hell in a Cell matches in history. As if the red lights weren't bad enough, the match had no conclusive finish with the referee calling it off.

The crowd let their feelings be known, and Rollins knew that it was going to be a disaster, as did Wyatt. Rollins told Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions that he was ready to strangle Vince McMahon because of what happened:

“I put a positive spin on it now that I can look back on it a year and a half later, but at the time I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you, I’m not kidding you. Tyson Kidd, TJ Wilson [WWE producer] was there to hold me back. Dude, I stared right into Vince’s eyes. You know where he sits in that chair over there [backstage]. I looked at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other, and he walked out,” Rollins said.

Thankfully, things have cooled down a bit and he can look back at it calmly rather than regretfully.

