2-time world champion isn't sure how Triple H feels about WWE firing popular former champion (Exclusive)

Triple H has been the man with the spotlight on him since taking over as the head of WWE creative. Although Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took on the biggest role in the company, fans are more focused on the TV product - the responsibility of The Game. EC3 recently highlighted how he was unsure of Triple H's perspective regarding the recently-released Mandy Rose.

Many felt that Mandy Rose losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez was a sign that she would be a part of Triple H's main roster plans along with fellow Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. However, fans were shocked when it was announced soon after that Rose was released from WWE.

EC3, speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, said that Vince McMahon didn't like WWE Superstars making money from third-party apps - something that Mandy Rose was doing but on a different scale. The two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion added that he isn't sure if Triple H feels the same way:

"It's a creator's economy. And here's the thing Vince [McMahon] had a problem with, I don't know how Triple H feels. It's the fact that talent can make outside of them and we're not beholden to begging them for contracts, jobs, and these things. Where there are options, where she [Mandy Rose] in her rightful place is creating art and she's making a great living, she goes 'Na, I'm good'. And they say 'Well we're going to fire you' and she goes 'That's okay. That's fine. That's your choice, I'm an independent contractor.'" (7:37 - 8:11)

This is in reference to speculation that WWE fired Rose, not for adult-themed content, but possibly because they don't like superstars making money outside the company. This is despite the fact that WWE Superstars are legally labeled independent contractors.

Triple H has seemingly followed a different ideology from Vince McMahon in terms of WWE's creative direction

Most fans can agree that Triple H has taken a different approach from Vince McMahon in terms of his creative vision. Many have criticized Vince McMahon for his stubborn booking and the decline in the quality of WWE programming over the years.

However, The Game taking over as the head of WWE creative has been a breath of fresh air, with fans being the most optimistic about the product in a very long time. Under his creative vision, up-and-coming stars like Ricochet and Sami Zayn have taken up more prominent roles on TV.

What do you feel about the 14-time-world champion's tenure as the head of WWE creative? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

