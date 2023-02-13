2-Time World Champion thinks one major group hates Vince McMahon and is waiting for him to leave WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is the definition of a polarizing figure. There is no denying that he has been responsible for WWE's success over the years, particularly with his bullish attitude and desire to grow and expand constantly. A two-time Impact World Champion explained why a large mainstream group of media corporations might have a "disdain" towards McMahon.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3, along with wrestling creative legend Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, spoke in detail about the potential sale of WWE.

EC3 was asked what he thinks will happen to WWE after Vince McMahon is completely out of the picture. The former world champion said he believes that WWE could once again be a part of mainstream culture, expressing that major networks might be ok partnering up with the company as they have a "disdain" for Vince:

"More people watching, more into the [mainstream] culture. Maybe one thing keeping professional wrestling out of the culture was their disdain for Vince [McMahon] the entire time. Maybe he goes, there's some sort of flip switched with six networks." [5:05 - 5:25]

He continued, saying that while he isn't sure, the future of professional wrestling and WWE is likely going to change in a huge way:

"They'll be like 'we're going to bring this in because it's accepted now, and mega-media conglomerate number three is a part of that and now it's pushing the culture and fans find it more easy to digest' . It becomes TikTok, it becomes whatever the future of TV is, it becomes reality TV, I don't know what made those things succeed but being at the right place at the right time but if it's pushed by the right people, and Vince is always an outsider to the real club." [5:26 - 6:01]

Vince McMahon also brought WWE to the mainstream, but did he also take it away?

An argument can certainly be made that Vince McMahon is responsible for bringing WWE to the mainstream. Hulk Hogan was his first mainstream superstar, propelling the company to a global scale. Up until the late 2000s and early 2010s, the cream of the crop WWE superstars were mainstream figures - with Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena being the primary stars.

However, while 1982-2002 marked twenty incredible years, 2002-2022 marked a significant shift as the quality of programming was arguably considered to be deteriorating. One could argue that while Vince McMahon was responsible for making WWE mainstream, he was also partly, if not fully, responsible for the company's downfall from the mainstream - something that they have tried to get back to for years since.

