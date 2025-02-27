2-time World Heavyweight Champion on whether he'll enter the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is the highest honor given to any superstar who has dedicated a part of their life to the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger addressed why he's not in the Hall of Fame and whether he would join the illustrious club in the future.

Lex Luger is an industry legend for his work in WCW. He was also a part of the Stamford-based company from 1993 to 1995. The Total Package captured multiple titles in Ted Turner's promotion but never got inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside his peers and friends in the industry.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the host asked him how he feels about not being in the Hall of Fame. Luger stated he doesn't mind waiting, as many capable names haven't yet entered the list. The 66-year-old added that he would be honored to be on the list someday.

"Well, people say that good things come to those who wait; always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There's a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren't in as well. So yeah, it would be a huge honor, though, if and when it happens,'' he said.

The former Royal Rumble winner also wondered about the criteria behind the selection, adding that several deserving people have yet to be inducted.

"I don’t know what criteria they do, because there's a lot of other guys, too, that should have been in. I don't know if it was me personally or anything with Vince at all. I'm not sure about that. Only they can answer that," Luger added. [H/T: CVV]

Wrestling veteran thinks Lex Luger will enter the WWE Hall of Fame soon

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, helped Lex Luger turn his life around for the better, as the latter was able to stand on his own feet for the first time in years without any support.

In a recent interview with Dave LaGreca, DDP spoke highly of Luger, claiming that it's only a matter of time before The Total Package gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he and many others believe Luger deserves it.

"Now he's up, and he's moving, and now my only vision is, hopefully, he will be able to walk to that podium because someday, we know he's going in the [WWE] Hall of Fame. He is a Hall of Famer," Page said.

Luger is currently contracted to the Stamford-based promotion as an ambassador.

