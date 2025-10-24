2-time WWE champion confirms he's not retired; addresses wrestling absence

WWE provided a platform to several superstars in the industry before they left professional wrestling and pursued other opportunities. Recently, Harvard graduate David Otunga revealed that he never retired from in-ring competition and opened up about his absence from wrestling.

Over a decade ago, David Otunga was a notable face in the Stamford-based promotion following his big break in the company as part of Nexus. However, the 45-year-old star found his passion and interest outside of wrestling when he tapped into his abilities as an entertainer and appeared in several acting projects, and eventually left professional wrestling.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman asked David Otunga what he missed the most about wrestling. The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion expressed how he missed everything about the art, as he always wanted to become a wrestler. Moreover, Otunga added that he never officially retired and has been busy with things outside the wrestling bubble.

"Oh, all of it. All of it. Are you kidding me? No. I love that. That's what I wanted to do since I was a kid. I absolutely love it. I mean, I never said I was done. There are a lot of different things I do, and there are a lot of different hats that I wear, but I just haven't wrestled in a long time, but that doesn't mean I'm retired," Otunga said.

David Otunga once won a title in WWE with John Cena

In 2010, Nexus made its terrifying debut on WWE's main roster under Wade Barrett's leadership and destroyed everything in its path, including the ring, John Cena, and ringside personnel. The group dominated Monday Night RAW for months to come.

However, John Cena and his group of superstars from the past and present defeated the villainous faction at WWE SummerSlam 2010. Regardless of the win, The Franchise Player's storyline continued with the rookies, and he was eventually forced to join the stable.

In October, Barrett forced Cena to team up with David Otunga to earn championship gold for the group. The multi-time WWE World Champion and Otunga defeated Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to win the titles. Sadly for Otunga, Cena wasn't into it and hit him with an Attitude Adjustment after the match.

