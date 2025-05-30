2-time WWE champion might not return to wrestling; addresses alternate career path

WWE Superstars often decide to switch careers or enter the independent circuit once released from the company. Recently, former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance addressed her future after her release and commented on whether she would return to American Ninja Warrior.

Earlier this year, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were released from the company, along with a few notable names. The duo won the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during their run as a tag team on the promotion, which lasted over five years. Unfortunately, Chance's future as an in-ring performer is up in the air right now.

In an interview on the Lightweights Podcast, Chance was asked if she would return to professional wrestling or go back to her previous career as a gymnast on American Ninja Warrior. The two-time champion stated she has the potential and opportunities to return to either. However, she doesn't know what to pick yet and needs time to decide whether she will return to wrestling or return to her roots as a gymnast after her release.

"So, I know that I have potential in both those avenues [American Ninja Warrior and wrestling]. When it comes to American Ninja Warrior, when I did leave, it was for a good reason, but there were more things that I wanted to do and more things I felt like I was capable of. When it comes to wrestling, I'm very grateful for my time there, and I also feel the same way where I know that there are things that I'm capable of and there is potential that I wasn't able to show. So, it's hard to walk away from... I just need to take the time to choose, like, what's that going to be, and I don't know yet, and that's kind of great, you know," Chance said. (From 1:17:00 to 1:17:48)

Kacy Catanzaro wasn't a fan of her recent WWE name change

In 2022, Kacy Catanzaro received a new name under the old management as she and Kayden Carter started to gain momentum in the women's tag team division on WWE's developmental brand.

In the same interview, Catanzaro revealed it was initially very hard for her to accept the new name, as she had spent over three years with her real name in WWE.

Eventually, she got over it, but she wished the company had given her a character to play when she got a new name. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Lightweights Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

