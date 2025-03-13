2-time WWE Champion says his soul doesn't belong to The Rock: "I promise you that"

Ever since John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, there has been speculation about who could be next to bow down to The Final Boss. However, amid these speculations, a 2-time WWE Champion has said his soul doesn't belong to Rock.

Ad

Before the Toronto Premium Live Event, the Hollywood star offered Cody Rhodes a deal in which he would get unlimited benefits in exchange for his soul. However, Rhodes refused the offer at Elimination Chamber 2025.

However, the offer was taken by Cena instead, who shockingly turned heel and attacked Rhodes. There has been speculation around who could possibly join him and The Rock. 2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has now confirmed that his soul doesn't belong to Rock.

Ad

Trending

During an episode of RAW Recap, AJ Styles said:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

“My soul does not belong to the Rock I promise you that."

You can check what AJ Styles said below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is AJ Styles up to on WWE RAW?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw the promotion setting up a rivalry between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. During a segment on the red brand, Logan was about to inflict damage on the show's guest and popular stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz.

However, before Logan could cause serious damage to Schulz, Styles made an appearance and saved the day. This segment between Styles and the former United States Champion hints at a potential rivalry leading up to WrestleMania 41

Ad

While a bout is not official yet, Styles has expressed his desire to face Logan in a singles match. During an episode of RAW Recap, The Phenomenal One issued a challenge to Logan.

As of this writing, The Maverick is yet to respond to AJ Styles' call-out. If a match between Styles and Logan is booked, it will be the first time they face each other in their wrestling careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback