AJ Styles issues a challenge with major WrestleMania 41 implications

Veteran AJ Styles was moved to RAW on Netflix following his return at the Royal Rumble. Young talents such as Dominik Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker have already stepped up to confront him, teasing full-fledged rivalries.

But it appears WWE's pick of the litter for The Phenomenal One this WrestleMania season is internet sensation Logan Paul. Last night on RAW in Madison Square Garden, Styles sprinted to the ring before Paul could inflict damage on the show's guest, stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz.

On RAW Recap, AJ Styles stated that he believed that his interaction with the YouTuber should lead to a match. That way, the fans and Paul himself would find out how much pain the former United States Champion could endure and whether he could get away with potential injury.

"I didn't start this, Logan did. I'm just going to finish it," Styles said matter-of-factly. "We're going to find out how bad he wants it. He wants to be in a WWE ring. How bad do you want to be in it? If it were easy, everybody would do it. So let's take him to a point where he breaks, and if he doesn't, well, then maybe he belongs," he added.

The Maverick continues to gloat about how the billion-dollar company treats him despite his inexperience in wrestling before WWE. AJ Styles credited the young star's commendable athletic ability but pointed to his ignorance towards what it takes to be in the top spot, which Logan Paul craves to reach.

"Maybe it's a match. That's what this needs to be, and so be it. Let's have a match. I don't care where it is. Let's do it. Let's see what you got. We'll see how bad you want it. How much punishment are you willing to take? What injuries are you willing to come back from? Let's find out," Styles said. [From 49:00 to 50:04]

The two-time WWE Champion has a solid reputation at The Show of Shows. He recently discussed one of his matches from a few years ago, giving props to his opponent for being "dedicated to perfection."

AJ Styles wants to end his WWE career with the proper storyline

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes the Stamford-based promotion should give AJ Styles a retirement similar to John Cena. He also predicted this to be the veteran's last contract.

During a recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Styles revealed he has an idea for his retirement but wonders if it will happen as he envisions it.

Interestingly, The Phenomenal One also stated that he wishes to wrestle CM Punk before either man retires, but he is unsure if WWE would consider it. Styles, 47, wants to retire within the next three years.

