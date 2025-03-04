"Before we both retire" — AJ Styles discusses a possible scenario for wrestling CM Punk

WWE's prodigal son CM Punk is not even nearly ready to call it a career. But AJ Styles is. Interestingly, the two stars have not wrestled each other since their time in Ring of Honor.

While the Chicago native was away from wrestling, Styles signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. Five years later, The Second City Saint laced up a pair of boots again and after another two years, he was back in WWE.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles addressed having not yet wrestled CM Punk in the sports entertainment giant. He showed intrigue, and stated that he hopes it happens before he retires, which he hinted at happening in the next two or three years:

"Nope. Nope. Just Ring of Honor, actually," AJ Styles responded to Chris Van Vliet's surprise that he and CM Punk never wrestled a televised match for WWE. "So, hopefully, that day will come before we both retire. I'm looking forward to it. I think that's something that definitely could happen. Will it happen? I'm not sure, but, it definitely should. I'd like that," he added. [From 1:09:41 to 1:10:00]

Since his WWE return, CM Punk has worked exclusively in the main event with top players in the game, such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. He is booked for a Steel Cage Match next week against The Architect, who claims it would mark the end of their story.

AJ Styles calls out internet sensation Logan Paul for WWE RAW MSG

At Madison Square Garden next week, AJ Styles will meet Logan Paul after the former United States Champion instigated tension between the two. Paul told Styles that he thought the latter would retire after getting injured on SmackDown last year.

The Phenomenal One surprised fans at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but ultimately, the Maverick eliminated him. The two-time WWE Champion has since been on the RAW roster.

This past Monday, Karrion Kross teased Styles about what Logan Paul said to him. This set up a segment for next week's WWE RAW at MSG between the two potential rivals.

With the Maverick's teased program with CM Punk likely to be postponed, as The Best in the World has bigger fish to fry, perhaps a WrestleMania match against Styles is on the horizon.

