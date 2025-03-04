AJ Styles set to call out a 29-year-old WWE star next week on RAW at The Garden

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has not been seen in action for over two weeks. Last night on RAW, the former world champion declared that he would call out Logan Paul on next week's edition of the flagship show. The episode will air live from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

On the February 17, 2025, installment of the Monday night show, The Phenomenal One defeated Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one match. Since Styles was not a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada, he watched John Cena's unprecedented heel turn as a spectator.

During this week's WWE RAW, in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, the former Bullet Club member claimed he didn't see Cena's shocking villainous turn coming before being interrupted by Karrion Kross. The Doom Walker then spoke about the 29-year-old Paul disrespecting AJ Styles on a previous episode of the red brand's show.

Responding to Kross, The Phenomenal One stated he would call out The Maverick at The Garden on next week's RAW, aiming to show his dominance.

"Maybe the WWE Universe needs a reminder of who AJ Styles is. So, I'll tell you what, next Monday, New York, Madison Square Garden, I call out Mr. Logan Paul and see if he can back up all that trash he likes to talk," Styles said.

WWE star AJ Styles makes a huge revelation about his retirement plans

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast. During the conversation, AJ Styles revealed when he plans to retire from pro wrestling.

The 47-year-old promised that he would not wrestle past 50 and would hang up his boots before that.

"I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50; I promise you that," he said.

It remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One will collide with the former United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

