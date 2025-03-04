AJ Styles reacts to John Cena's industry-shaking heel turn, but 39-year-old WWE star interrupts him backstage at RAW

John Cena's industry-shaking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber has sent chills down the spines of wrestling fans. Last night on RAW, AJ Styles nearly reflected on The Cenation Leader taking on a villainous role for the first time in two decades before being interrupted by Karrion Kross.

This past Saturday, John Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, Canada. After Travis Scott and The Rock arrived in the ring, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his "soul" to The Final Boss. However, The American Nightmare suffered a betrayal as Cena joined forces with Rocky and launched a brutal assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cathy Kelley asked AJ Styles to share his two cents on the 47-year-old star's shocking heel turn. The Phenomenal One said he never expected John Cena to sell out, but Karrion Kross interrupted him from behind. The 39-year-old star claimed Styles would understand Cena's situation because he'd been in a similar position.

"Wow. I didn't see that coming. John Cena, selling out!" Styles said.

WWE veteran says John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes has a lot of "holes"

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the storyline involving The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare before WrestleMania 41.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he found the idea of Cena turning heel after securing a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes illogical. The former WWE writer said the narrative had many unexplained "holes."

"Another point a lot of people are starting to bring up is why would Cena turn heel when he won the Elimination Chamber and earned the right to wrestle Cody at WrestleMania anyway. So why would he do that? Now, if he would have lost, that would have been a totally different story. There's a lot of holes in this story, man, and a lot of holes that have not been explained," Russo said.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see how John Cena's alliance with The Rock will unfold as we move closer to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

