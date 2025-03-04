John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes already has "a lot of holes," according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes kicked off at WWE Elimination Chamber. The 16-time World Champion secured a title match against The American Nightmare by last eliminating CM Punk. However, he shocked the world by attacking Rhodes on behalf of The Rock.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his two cents on John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes. The former WCW Champion questioned The Rock's decision to side with Cena despite Cody being "the perfect champion."

"He's [The Rock] got the perfect champion. Cody is the model champion. We still don't know why Rock didn't want Cody being his champion when he was a model champion. So that makes absolutely no sense."

He continued:

"Another point a lot of people are starting to bring up is why would Cena turn heel when he won the Elimination Chamber and earned the right to wrestle Cody at WrestleMania anyway? So why would he do that? Now, if he would have lost, that would have been a totally different story. There's a lot of holes in this story, man, and a lot of holes that have not been explained." [From 34:43 onwards]

This week's episode of RAW didn't feature Cody Rhodes or his two nemeses. However, John Cena and The Rock were namedropped by CM Punk during his heated opening promo segment on the red brand.

Fans will have to wait to see what's next for these men on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

