Seth Rollins claims a major upcoming event will mark the end of his rivalry with top WWE star

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins failed to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 last Saturday, but he made sure one of the six competitors inside the Elimination Chamber did not. Two nights later, he was booked for a major stipulation match.

On this week's RAW, CM Punk was in no mood to mince words with The Architect after the latter cost him the final showdown inside the Chamber with John Cena. The two brawled mercilessly, defying orders from the General Manager, Adam Pearce. Later in the show, Pearce had no choice but to book them in a Steel Cage Match so that they could settle things once and for all.

The bout is scheduled for the March 10 episode of RAW in Madison Square Garden, New York. The show has a noteworthy buzz, as every time WWE returns to MSG, they make it count. Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Seth Rollins claimed that the upcoming Steel Cage Match will mark the end of their story:

"Next week, in The Garden, it’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins against CM Punk inside of a Steel Cage live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world’s most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story. I’m so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on him, it will be a sight to behold," Rollins said. [From 22:58 to 23:54]

On RAW's Netflix premiere in January, CM Punk closed the show with a huge win over Seth Rollins. What could happen next week when these two bitter rivals battle it out inside the cage?

Will Roman Reigns cost Seth Rollins his match against CM Punk on WWE RAW MSG?

Madison Square Garden is an ideal place for Roman Reigns to make a comeback. He was last seen in the Men's Royal Rumble on February 1, where Seth Rollins brutally attacked him at ringside after CM Punk eliminated the two.

Reigns and Punk have proven to each other in the recent past that they can get along if they want to. Moreover, The Visionary appears to be their common enemy. Could The Tribal Chief return to exact revenge on his long-lost stablemate?

Interestingly, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes that Roman Reigns does not have a place on the WrestleMania card this time, and even if he does, it will not be in the main event after being in that spot five consecutive times.

