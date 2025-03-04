  • home icon
WWE told to delay Roman Reigns return until WrestleMania for a major reason by veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:15 GMT
When will Roman Reigns return? [Images via WWE.com]
When will Roman Reigns return? [Images via wwe.com]

WWE clearly means business, as Elimination Chamber 2025 presented one of the most shocking twists of all time. Amid all the storyline development, Vince Russo has urged Triple H to hold off on Roman Reigns' return.

Elimination Chamber ended with John Cena selling his "soul" to The Rock, turning heel for the first time in decades. He attacked a defenseless Cody Rhodes after landing an unexpected low blow.

John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, and the evil Cenation Leader has the backing of The Final Boss. Last year, Rocky teamed up with Roman Reigns to face The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

This time around, Reigns has seemingly taken a back seat, as he last competed at Royal Rumble 2025. Fans are waiting to know more about Reigns' WrestleMania plans, and Vince Russo believed WWE could afford to keep The Tribal Chief away from TV until the mega show in April.

The company currently has some high-profile names available, and Roman Reigns might not even be needed right now to increase the ratings.

"If I were the WWE, I would hold Roman Reigns off till WrestleMania because when all this goes away, they are going to need something. I will not use Roman Reigns between now and WrestleMania. Yeah, you would say they wouldn't advertise him because they have [The] Rock, Cena, Cody and [Randy] Orton, and Jade Cargill." [From 37:47 onwards]
The creative direction hints at Roman Reigns potentially being involved in an angle with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. But only time will tell what the true plans for one of the biggest draws in wrestling are.

Edited by Pratik Singh
