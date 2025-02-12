"Last contract" — Ex-WWE employee wonders if AJ Styles could go out swinging 

AJ Styles is back on WWE television, and his return has caused tremendous excitement among fans. The Phenomenal One has received raucous reactions at all of his recent appearances. Despite his popularity, whether he could climb back to the top of the food chain before retiring is another topic of discussion.

Upon his return to RAW, Styles interacted with Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker and is now booked for a match against 'Dirty' Dom next week. Freddie Prinze Jr. wondered if The Phenomenal One could get one last hurrah as WWE Champion before riding off into the sunset.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. was asked about AJ Styles' first year with World Wrestling Entertainment. During AJ's first year with the company, he won the WWE Title and worked with major names like John Cena and Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose). The actor described a scenario where Styles continuously pursues the gold and the ambiguity of whether he can pull it off one last time would make for a compelling program:

"I remember well because that's when [the house that AJ Styles built was a thing], which was on SmackDown, and he had great championship matches with those guys," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "I think maybe you can give him something like [John Cena's farewell tour story] because I think this is his final, probably his last contract." [From 29:47 to 31:38]

Freddie also compared AJ Styles and John Cena's current career trajectory. In Cena's case, the former WWE writer feels the 16-time World Champion would have a tragic ending.

AJ Styles kicked things off right at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Entering at number 21 in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, AJ Styles received a warm welcome from the WWE Universe. He paid homage to his debut in the company in the 2016 iteration of the match by wearing the same blue, black, and white gear.

Styles pointed to this detail and even addressed getting eliminated from the 30-man Battle Royal by Logan Paul. However, The Phenomenal One claimed "You will lose, you will win" but the important thing is to keep moving forward. The former WWE Champion later confirmed on RAW that he has a huge to-do list, which means that his career is far from over.

Also on RAW, his interaction with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker sparked rumors of a potential WrestleMania 41 match. Meanwhile, 'Dirty' Dom had a message for The Phenomenal One ahead of their bout next week.

