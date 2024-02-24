2-time WWE champion sends a threat ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins has delivered a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Street Profits and Authors of Pain have been in a heated feud since the latter's return to WWE a few months ago, aligning themselves with Karrion Kross to form The Final Testament. The clash between these two teams was officially announced last week, and they are set to settle their differences during this week's show.

Ahead of the massive match, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits has issued a warning to AOP. Dawkins boldly declared that they were going to deliver a formidable beatdown.

"We gone whoop yall A$$. Dark Seconds #smackdown #standinonbidness," Dawkins wrote.

Check out his post below:

After a commanding victory last Friday, the Authors of Pain are riding a wave of dominance. Conversely, The Street Profits have been winless since November of last year, when they secured a victory over Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes during an episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen whether the two-time WWE Tag Team Champions can reverse their fortune and halt the ongoing dominance of Akam and Rezar.

