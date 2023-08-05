2-time WWE Champion set for action on SmackDown next week

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is scheduled to face Karrion Kross in a singles match next week on Smackdown.

The rivalry between the Karrion Kross and The Phenomenal One has been brewing over the past few weeks. While both of them, at some point, have had the edge during the feud, the bad blood still continues to exist.

Two weeks ago, AJ Styles was involved in a Fatal Four Way bout during the United States Invitational. When it seemed that Styles was set to win the match, Kross appeared on the titantron. He brutally attacked the members of The O.C. This distracted Styles during the match and cost him a shot at the WWE United States Championship.

Last week, Kross faced Anderson in a singles match and was able to put the latter away after executing his new finisher, The Final Prayer.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Styles will take on Kross during next week's show. With Scarlett on his side, Kross has been able to gain momentum for the last few weeks, and it will be interesting to see if the veteran AJ Styles can overcome him.

Both Karrion Kross and AJ Styles are set to be part of the Slim Jim Battle Royale taking place at WWE SummerSlam.

