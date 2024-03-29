2-Time WWE Champion shares his honest thoughts on The Rock returning to the company

The Rock is back in WWE, and he's slated to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL next month. Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on The Great One's current run.

The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All on Night 2. Before that, The Visionary will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The People's Champion and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. The bout will be held on Night 1.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun in a recent interview, Dew McIntyre stated that The Rock coming back to WWE is actually a good thing. He explained that it puts more eyes on the product, and more people would be exposed to other talent such as himself.

“When it comes to The Rock, it’s amazing he has such a passion for our business still. It’s in his blood and inevitably he became one of the biggest stars of all time in our industry and then the biggest star on planet earth - and he still wants to come back to wrestling. It can only be a good thing because it brings so many extra eyeballs and those people become new fans - maybe they came for The Rock and stayed for Drew McIntyre," he said.

Expand Tweet

What did The Rock whisper to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW this week?

This week's episode of RAW was kicked off by The American Nightmare, who cut a promo in the ring and urged the fans in the arena to point at the WrestleMania sign with him. The People's Champion made a surprise appearance and said something to Cody Rhodes before leaving the ring.

At the end of the show, The Great One attacked him and left him bloodied in the parking lot. The Brahma Bull revealed on X that he told Cody that he would make him bleed, which is exactly what he did.

Expand Tweet

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins don't beat The Bloodline at WrestleMania Night 1, it'll significantly affect the former's chances of dethroning Roman Reigns on Night 2.

Are you enjoying Rock's current WWE run? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE