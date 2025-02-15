2-time WWE Champion shows middle finger to Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the WWE's most reviled heels, who consistently generates some of the loudest boos whenever he enters an arena. In a move that is sure to pop the viewers, CM Punk was spotted showing the middle finger to The Judgment Day member in a recent clip on social media.

Ad

For those unaware, Dominik was CM Punk's first opponent when he returned to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series 2023. The pair had a couple of matches on the live event circuit, both of which saw Punk emerge victorious. Although Dominik Mysterio and Punk have moved on to other feuds since then, they still keep taking potshots at each other on social media and in interviews.

A recent instance of their beef can be seen in a video posted by RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond on her Instagram account. At one point in the clip when Redmond is talking to Dominik, Punk pops up from behind to show a middle finger.

Ad

Trending

Check out the footage below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punk has held the WWE Title twice in his illustrious pro wrestling career.

CM Punk slammed Dominik Mysterio in a recent interview

A few days ago, in an interview, The Second City Saint didn't hold back before blasting the former NXT North American Champion. CM Punk said Dominik Mysterio was a "rotten" person and poked fun at his appearance and in-ring abilities.

Ad

"I'm actually shocked that (...) and I don't encourage this but I'm shocked that people don't throw rotten fruit at him, or at least toilet paper, because he (...) that mustache is a choice, that haircut is a choice, his stupidity is a choice, you know what I mean? Like, he could read a book, he can learn how to read, he could be a better wrestler, he can learn how to run the ropes. He's terrible, and if it's because his dad is terrible, well the apple don't fall far from the tree. Everything about that kid is rotten to the core, he's got a nice sister, though."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering the animosity between the two performers, it's safe to assume that Dominik vs. Punk is a rivalry that WWE would definitely explore down the line on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback