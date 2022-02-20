2-time WWE Champion subtly refers to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg to send warning after Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber and made subtle references to the two legendary superstars while warning Happy Corbin.

Corbin and Moss have spent the last couple of months ridiculing Drew McIntyre. They even attacked the Scottish Warrior at Day 1, which forced the latter to take some time off from the in-ring competition. McIntyre returned intending to destroy the comic duo from SmackDown as he faced Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Elimination Chamber.

The former WWE Champion picked up a victory and used his post-match interview to warn Happy Corbin about what awaits him. McIntyre revealed how he felt that it was basically a 2-on-1 Handicap match, but he is proud that he managed to emerge victorious. He said that he is not like other superstars and brought up the fact that he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to further illustrate his point.

"I am not made like other people; I have slain Beasts (Brock Lesnar) at WrestleMania, I have won Royal Rumble, I came back from an injury when the doctor told me I couldn't make it to Royal Rumble or I couldn't be at the show or at WrestleMania, but here I am," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#WWEChamber Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss , he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE#WWEChamber https://t.co/pWtkC0PcLp

Moss was equally impressive in the match, especially considering how he continued to compete despite landing awkwardly on his head during one of the spots. McIntyre praised his opponent's resilience but also mentioned that aligning with Corbin was a mistake. He then referred to Goldberg, borrowing the Hall of Famer's iconic "You're next" phrase to reveal his intentions for Happy Corbin. He continued:

"Madcap, I want to take a second and say some positive words about you. Just like I said on SmackDown, your biggest mistake was aligning with Corbin. Actually, that was your second mistake; the first was coming after McIntyre. Your neck is probably not feeling good right now. That one is on you, buddy. And Corbin, it is not over. Of course, it's not over. In the words of certain someone who opened the show tonight (Goldberg), 'Corbin, you're next!'"

Watch Drew McIntyre's full interview below:

What's next for Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown?

As per backstage reports, WWE is planning to book Drew McIntyre in a match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 37. The two superstars have been feuding for a long time, and the creative team wants them to lock horns at the Show of Shows. This will reportedly be McIntyre's last feud before entering the Universal Championship picture.

It has also been stated that WWE has advertised Roman Reigns' title defense against McIntyre in a dark match on SmackDown after WrestleMania.

But before that, Reigns has a gigantic task awaiting him at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Tribal Chief is set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match.

McIntyre has repeatedly said that he missed celebrating his biggest moments with fans in the live audience. He feels that he will eventually get the opportunity to take back his title in an arena full of WWE fans cheering for one of the biggest babyfaces in the company today.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh