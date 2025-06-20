2-time WWE Universal Champion accidentally confirms he is retiring; last match leaked

A two-time WWE Universal Champion has accidentally confirmed that he is retiring from the company. The star has inadvertently confirmed it.

WWE has not confirmed the match as Goldberg's final one, and while reports suggest it, there has been no official announcement declaring this as the star's retirement match. Hints have emerged that this contest might be his retirement match, especially since the merchandise is selling, saying that it's about "who's last."

Now, though, Goldberg has confirmed it. He said that he knew he was going into his final match against an opponent like Gunther and that the star was a formidable opponent. The Hall of Famer said that it was an honor to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at the age of 58. He ultimately confirmed that he would be retiring with this match. The veteran said that he didn't know anyone who retired after a match like this.

Trending

The fact that this is a retirement match has not been announced officially. However, with Goldberg now saying it, the fact that this will be the star's last-ever WWE match has been leaked. While speaking on Jakib Sports, the Hall of Famer said:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

“He’s a formidable opponent. I mean, he’s the World Heavyweight Champion. I remember meeting him years ago, right when he broke in. The guy had a shooting star up his a** at that point, and I knew he was going to be destined for big thing. And, hey, it’s an honor for me to get in the ring with him. It’s an honor to step into a position to be vying for the World Heavyweight Championship at 58 years old. I mean, I don’t know of any other ones who have retired with a match like that.” (1:53:51 - 1:54:26)

With his last match now accidentally confirmed, it remains to be seen if WWE officially makes the announcement.

If you use a quote from this article, please credit Jakib Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More