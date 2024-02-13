2-time WWE World Champion sends a message aimed at Seth Rollins after RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has seemingly received a notice from a two-time World Champion after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins is heading to WWE WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion, and the race for a potential challenger has started. As of now, four men have qualified for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber, as the winner of the men's chamber bout will face The Visionary for a shot at the world title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley have punched their ticket to the traditional six-man steel chamber match in Perth, Australia. On this week's RAW, The All Mighty picked up a massive win over 'Big' Bronson Reed on the path to possibly becoming a three-time World Champion.

Lashley took to Instagram and shared if there was any doubt that he wouldn't qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The 47-year-old veteran also noted that his next stop is the upcoming WrestleMania 40 and capture the world title from Seth Rollins.

"As if there was any doubt! Qualified for the Elimination Chamber! Next step is winning and going on to Wrestlemania to win my 3rd World title!! #ItsMyTime #TheAllMighty #timeless #power," he wrote.

Check out Bobby Lashley's Instagram post below:

Seth Rollins says Cody Rhodes can use his help against The Bloodline

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary joined Cody Rhodes in the ring after the controversial ending that went down at WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event.

During the promo, Rollins said that The American Nightmare needs to "finish the story" for everyone and take everything from Roman Reigns for good. The World Heavyweight Champion also took responsibility for The Tribal Chief's current attitude in WWE.

Since The Rock has aligned with Reigns following the media event, Rollins mentioned there is no one better than him uniquely suited to be The American Nightmare's "Shield" to battle against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been excited ever since WWE dropped WrestleMania 40 trailer that teased a huge tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on one side against The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will win the Elimination Chamber to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

